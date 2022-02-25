Biden: 'No One' Expected Sanctions to Stop Putin from Taking Ukraine, Admits He's Rebuilding Soviet Union

Protests are erupting in countries worldwide as Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine intensifies. Russian civilians have even been protesting in the streets, some of them burning their own passports to show solidarity with their neighbor, urging their autocratic leader to stop his war.

Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is already in danger of falling in this quickly unfolding crisis - a city that's home to more than 2.8 million people.

Residents woke up to shelling and gunfire in several areas as Russian forces push deeper into the country. In addition to military assets, Kremlin forces have targeted major cities and residential neighborhoods, killing at least 137 people, including 10 military officers, and wounding at least 316 other Ukrainians.

Journalists have observed destruction in many civilian areas, and Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said at least three people were injured when a rocket hit a multistory apartment building in the city on Friday, starting a fire.

Intelligence warns of Russian spies and saboteurs seen near Kyiv. Thousands of residents were forced to hide in Kyiv's subway tunnels overnight, fearing missile strikes targeting their homes. Troops from Moscow have also taken over many strategic positions, including the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, site of the world's worst nuclear meltdown.

"We are outraged by credible reports that Russian soldiers are currently holding the staff of the Chernobyl facilities hostage," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

President Biden and U.S. allies are responding to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II with sanctions.

"Today, I'm authorizing additional strong sanctions and new limitations on what can be exported to Russia," Biden said. "This is going to impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time."

Critics, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are questioning Biden, saying his sanctions are not enough. “If you don’t help us now, if you fail to offer a powerful assistance to Ukraine, tomorrow the war will knock on your door,” he predicted.

President Biden responded: "No one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening."

Others argued the administration had leaned on the threat of sanctions to stop an invasion. And they say more sanctions are needed now.

But Putin scared the West into backing down by raising another threat - that Russia might use nuclear weapons if anyone tried to use military action to stop his takeover of Ukraine.

CBN's Senior International Correspondent George Thomas says Putin may have more on his mind than just Ukraine. "Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked point-blank, 'Does Putin have aspirations beyond Ukraine?' and he said, 'absolutely.'"

President Biden solidified that sentiment. "He has much larger ambitions in Ukraine," said President Biden. "He wants to, in fact, reestablish the former Soviet Union. That's what this is about."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of Putin, “Now we see him for what he is — a bloodstained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest.”

Zelenskyy has urged the U.S. and West to take a big step and cut the Russians from the SWIFT system — the key financial network that connects thousands of banks around the world. The White House has been reluctant to do that.