Big Money Deals Are Strengthening China, Weakening the USA

China's treatment of Muslim Uyghurs and Christians has led to a global diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics.

Some of those same people criticizing Beijing's human rights record, however, are padding their pockets helping China grow more powerful.

Opening the Door to China Deals

The door opened to China In February 1972 when President Richard Nixon became the first U.S. President to visit the country. Fifty years later, China is on the verge of overtaking the United States as the world's leading economic power.

So, how did that happen?

From Henry Kissinger to the Bush family, the Bidens, and many others, America's elite have helped China become what it is today.

On the CBN News Channel's The Global Lane, investigative journalist, and best-selling author Peter Schweizer revealed the findings of his new book, Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.

"American elites and Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C. have been saying for decades that if we provide China with capital, with access to technology, they would liberalize and become more like us," Schweizer explained. "That hasn't happened. China's actually become more authoritarian. But when they sort of pushed for that bargain, they ended up getting very wealthy by doing deals with Beijing."

Compromised? Biden Family Profits

Schweizer contends the big-money deals are hurting the USA by providing the Chinese Communist Party influence on Capitol Hill and leverage over the Biden White House.

"We looked at those deals that the Bidens got. There's basically five deals (totaling $31-million). And we looked at the businessmen in China who made that happen. And what we found is that in every single case, those businessmen had ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence...So, this is not just a corruption story now. It has a very strong tinge of intelligence, espionage, and spying.," Schweizer insisted.

"Where does Joe Biden fit into this? The assumption has been this was all Hunter sort of freelancing," the investigative journalist explained. "What the new information makes clear is that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden when he was vice president. And I think probably up to this day, I have intermingled finances, meaning that Hunter Biden was paying Joe Biden's bills while he was vice president of the United States. So that means that while Hunter Biden is collecting the money, one of the beneficiaries of that money is Joe Biden himself. "

So, what does this mean now that Biden is president and China is making threatening moves against Taiwan, the South China Sea, and elsewhere?

Is the U.S. president in a compromised position?, CBN News asked.

"I believe he is," Schweizer answered.

Capitol Hill Pandora's Box?

Furthermore, Schweizer believes Congress should immediately hold a joint investigation into the Biden family business dealings with China, although he points out why he thinks that is unlikely.

"The problem is that you have a lot of people on Capitol Hill from both political parties who also have deals with Beijing, so they're not particularly interested in highlighting the commercial ties that the Bidens have, even though they are tinged with these relationships with senior levels of Chinese intelligence," he explained.

And that may likely open up a whole Pandora's box on Capitol Hill because Schweizer found that the family members of powerful U.S. politicians -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) -- Republicans, and Democrats, have business relationships with China.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

So, are the dealings unethical or criminal?

"I don't know if they violate laws. I'm not a lawyer, but they're certainly highly unethical," Schweizer insisted. "I mean, look, you look at any of them, whether it's Mitch McConnell and his family shipping business by which all of their ships are built by the Chinese government, all the crews are provided by the Chinese government, the financing of the ships is provided by the Chinese government, the contracts to ship goods around the world are provided by the Chinese government. They have complete leverage over him."

"You can look at the Pelosi's. You can look at the Feinstein's, you can find the exact same thing," he said. "This is an enormous problem, a vulnerability that a foreign power, a foreign power that has been quite open in saying they want to supplant the United States as the supreme power on the planet, that our leaders have commercial ties that put them at the mercy of their whims. That's a huge problem for our country, and we need to address it immediately. "

And the outside influence extends way beyond the Washington power corridors.

Silicon Valley Helping Chinese Military

Schweizer believes Silicon Valley's relationship with the CCP poses a dangerous threat to America's technological and economic future.

"President Xi of China has said that if China can become the superior power of artificial intelligence, they will seize the commanding heights of the competition with the United States," he explained.

"What is Google doing? What is Microsoft doing? They are actually funding artificial intelligence research at laboratories in China that are linked to the Chinese military that are helping them in their competition with us."

College and University Influence

And wealthy friends of the CCP are influencing American colleges and universities.

in his book, Schweizer writes about NBA owner Alibaba Vice Chairman Joe Tsai who donated $30 million to Yale University.

"Yale tried to hide the fact that the money is coming from overseas. They listed this as a donation from Tsai's American Foundation, but that American Foundation has no assets, according to tax filings. He's really pulling the money from his other foundations overseas. And the reason they try to conceal it is Yale University and other colleges are required to list foreign donations with the U.S. Department of Education," explained Schweizer.

"They try to hide that these donations are coming from China and it is influencing the debate on our college campuses," he added.

And what students are taught in the college and universities curriculum.

Reversing Course

So, what needs to be done to reverse course?

Schweizer recommends several steps, including new laws against Chinese media and propaganda companies to prevent them from influencing American public discourse.

He also believes strict limits should be placed on Chinese lobbying.

"There are at least 23 former U.S. senators and members of Congress that are lobbying in Washington, D.C., on behalf of Chinese military or intelligence linked companies. I believe that Americans have a constitutional right to petition their government, which amounts to lobbying," Schweizer explained.

"I don't believe that rights should extend to the Chinese military and intelligence companies," he said. "So we need to ban lobbying by these companies in Washington, D.C."