'God-Given Rights': Truck Drivers Plan Big California-to-DC Convoy to Protest COVID Mandates

Truck drivers across the world have been inspired by Canada's "Freedom Convoy," and now thousands more are taking a stand against vaccine mandates and other COVID demands that they are being forced to comply with.

Thousands of Canadian truckers are currently protesting in the country's capital of Ottawa. The "Freedom Convoy" plans to remain there until the politicians on Parliament Hill cease all mandates that undermine their liberties.

Now, truckers in the U.S. are also organizing a protest where participants will drive all the way across the country from California to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Brian Brase helped assemble "Convoy to D.C. 2022" on Facebook, which gained over 100,000 members, as a place for truckers to discuss and plan the upcoming journey. During an interview with Fox News Host Tucker Carlson, Brase revealed that Facebook removed the group's page last week.

"This is a major violation of our human rights or some would call our God-given rights."

"They made the excuse that it was based on a violation of policies around their QAnon standards," Brase told Carlson. "The thing was that none of us are associated with any of that. There was none of that posted on Facebook. They won't prove that that is what it was. They won't show us what it was and they wiped out two of the administrators' Facebook profiles altogether ... they're completely banned. We have been advocating for being very centered. It's not a right issue, it's not a left issue. This is an American issue. This is a human issue. We are standing up to the mandates as a constitutional violation."

Brase further explained that it's our nation's heroes who are under attack.

"Truckers in the United States are not under this mandate but healthcare workers, teachers, law enforcement, the military are. Those are our heroes, along with what I believe, trucker drivers are our heroes during this pandemic," Brase noted. "So we felt it necessary to stand up and so did Canada and they motivated us to take action and to stand up here in the United States. It's not just our constitutional rights, it's our rights as a human being on a global scale. This is a major violation of our human rights, or some would call our God-given rights."

In a separate video shared on Twitter, Brase pointed out why the cause is so important to him.

"It's not about necessarily just the American Convoy, it's about a movement across the globe to stand up to our governments as individuals, as people."

"I am a truck driver in the United States. I am a huge supporter of what they've done up north in Canada," he said. "This is about being an American. This isn't about if you're a Democrat, Republican, conservative, liberal. It doesn't matter what country you're from, where you align yourself with different segments of society. None of that matters. It's about a movement across the globe to stand up to our governments as individuals and our rights, especially when it comes to healthcare."

Truckers have also gained support from a Republican candidate Tyler Lee (NC-12), who recently posted a video on Twitter expressing his gratitude for their efforts. He said his campaign will help to organize the U.S. cross-country trip.

Tyler Lee is helping key organizers of "Convoy to DC 2022" and will join the convoy from California to DC.

"I'm so proud because the truckers of America are standing up and they are creating this convoy to D.C. that is starting in California. I'm excited to join them on this journey," Lee said.

Meanwhile, the "European Freedom Convoy 2022" is preparing to hit the highway on Feb. 14 with a destination point of Brussels.

The goal is to take "peaceful action" against infringement on free speech in Europe and the right to choose healthcare.

The 14th February 2022 Will be the Day when ALL European Convoys will RDV in Brussels and Siege the European Capital until Vaccination Pass and Associated Restrictions are Abolished.

Reports indicate that truck drivers in the Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom are also hitting the road to send a clear message: stop the mandates.

