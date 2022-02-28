Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops have slowed Russia’s advance for now, as Russian and Ukrainian officials began negotiations today.

Military experts say the war in Ukraine is not going the way Vladimir Putin had planned. Stiffening resistance from Ukrainian forces and tactical blunders by Russian invasion planners could turn this into a quagmire for Moscow.

Ukraine has so far held onto its capital Kyiv, but with a planned Russian assault on the capital, refugees are fleeing.

CBN's George Thomas in Western Ukraine says, "Tens of thousands of people have been fleeing Kyiv and other cities in the eastern part of the country since Russia's invasion. So, many of them are arriving here in Lviv, and the United Nations is now warning that the escalating violence could lead to some five million refugees fleeing to Ukraine's neighbors."

For now, Ukrainian families have been huddling in shelters and basements under fear of Russian bombing.

The exact death tolls are unclear, but Ukraine's president says at least 16 children have been killed and another 45 wounded. Hundreds of other deaths and even more injuries have been reported.

Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals! pic.twitter.com/c3ia46Ctjq — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 26, 2022

"I wish I had never lived to see this," said Bystritska, an 87-year-old Jewish survivor of World War II. She said sirens blare almost constantly in her city, Chernihiv, about 90 miles from Kyiv.

Meanwhile, faced with stiffer than expected resistance and potentially devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces put on high alert.

Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice warns that Putin has become "delusional", telling Fox News, "This is different. He seems erratic, there is an ever-deepening delusional rendering of history."

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted, "I wish I could share more, but for now I can say it's pretty obvious to many that something is off with Putin."

I wish I could share more,but for now I can say it’s pretty obvious to many that something is off with #Putin He has always been a killer,but his problem now is different & significant It would be a mistake to assume this Putin would react the same way he would have 5 years ago — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 26, 2022

While NATO and the European Union provide Ukraine with missiles and fighter jets, Belarus was expected to send troops into Ukraine today to fight alongside Russian forces.

