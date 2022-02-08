Peace in the Middle East: How Tossing the Old Playbook Brought Historic Change to Israel and Her Arab Neighbors

The Trump Administration forged what some people thought was impossible in the Middle East: peace deals between Israel and her Sunni Arab neighbors.

Then U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman served as one of the main architects of what's become known as the Abraham Accords.

Ambassador Friedman served during one of the most historic times in U.S.-Israel relations. On May 14, 2018, Friedman presided over the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem – a move decades in the making. Many thought that move could spark a regional war. Instead, peace broke out.

Friedman played a key role in the development of the historic agreement between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco: the Abraham Accords.

For decades, many had said it couldn't be done without first solving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Friedman and his team broke with that conventional wisdom and produced ground-breaking results. He reveals the behind-the-scenes maneuvering in his new book, Sledgehammer: How Breaking with The Past Brought Peace to The Middle East.

From the Oval Office to the halls of power in the Middle East, it's the story behind the Abraham Accords.