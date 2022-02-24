Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageWorldNews
Faithwire

'Pray': Celebs, Pastors, and Politicians Turn People Toward God Amid Deadly Ukraine Invasion

02-24-2022
Billy Hallowell, Faithwire
PrayUkraine
Pro-Ukraine demonstrators carry signs and Ukraine flags near Russia's UN Mission, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in New York. (Image credit: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Pastors, celebrities, and politicians are responding to Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine with powerful calls for prayer. From sitting members of Congress to well-known preachers, the list of those speaking out is growing.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was among those who issued a firm and resolute response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s sinister actions, proclaiming that his “aggression cannot stand.”

“Russian aggression cannot stand,” she tweeted. “Pray for the people of Ukraine.”

Former President George W. Bush, the commander-in-chief under whom Rice served, also issued a stunning rebuke — something that has been relatively rare for him since leaving office.

Bush lambasted Russia and called the assault on Ukraine the “gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II.”

The former president went even further than that, saying Ukraine deserves America’s “full support.”

“I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The American government and people must stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they seek freedom and the right to choose their own future,” Bush said. “We cannot tolerate the authoritarian bullying and danger that Putin poses.”

Christian speakers and faith leaders also took to social media to make powerful appeals.

“Do not imagine for a moment prayer doesn’t matter. Pray for Ukraine. Pray for divine intervention,” Beth Moore wrote. “Miraculous protection. Pray for the presence of Jesus to permeate households & hiding places & be a shield & comfort to them. Pray a Psalm—maybe 27 or 31—as intercession. Let’s pray.”

Harvest Christian Fellowship Pastor Greg Laurie also boldly called for prayer, not only for Ukraine but also for American leaders who are forced to respond to the chaos.

“As you know, Russia has attacked Ukraine. Let’s all be in prayer for the people there,” Laurie said. “Pray also for our leadership that they make wise and prudent decisions in the next few critical hours.”

Here are some of the other powerful responses from politicians, celebrities, and others:

As Faithwire previously reported, some Russian citizens have also been risking freedom and safety to protest Putin’s actions, despite being warned not to make their voices heard on the matter.

Prayer has remained a powerful tool around the globe. Christians and Jewish adherents came together to pray in recent days.

And CNN’s Clarissa Ward also highlighted a group of Christians who knelt on the cold ground outside in Kharkiv to pray for peace. Ward described the decisive moment as “very moving.”

Please continue to pray for Ukraine, for Putin, for the Russians speaking out against their government, for American leaders, and for God’s will to be done and His name to be glorified in this tragic situation.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

What is prayer? Does God hear me if I pray? Your important questions about prayer are addressed here.

Prayer

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories