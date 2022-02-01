US-Russia Tensions Flare at UN Meeting, But Talks Will Continue

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in a high-stakes phone call to discuss Russia's continual buildup of troops along Ukraine's border.

Currently, more than 100,000 Russian troops and heavy military machinery sit on the border of Ukraine and U.S. intelligence officials say they have evidence the Kremlin has plans to send another 30,000 troops to Belarus.

Families of American diplomats have been urged to leave while they can.

"The situation we're facing in Europe is urgent and dangerous," said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield at Monday's U.N. Security Council meeting.

The meeting had several tense exchanges between the U.S. and Russia. Thomas-Greenfield put the blame squarely on Russia for the chaos in the region.

"This is the largest – hear me clearly – mobilization of troops in decades," said Thomas-Greenfield. "And as we speak, Russia is sending even more forces and arms to join them."

Russia's U.N. ambassador dismissed international criticism and accused the U.S. of "whipping up tensions and provoking escalation."

"You are almost calling for this," said Russian Ambassador to the U.N. Vasily Nebenzya. "You want it to happen. You're waiting for it to happen."

The meeting ended with no action though the U.S. is committed to continuing diplomatic talks with Russia.

The next step of diplomacy is a phone call between Blinken and Lavrov. It comes as the State Department says it's received a written response from Russia as negotiations move forward.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon confirms the U.S. is in talks with allies to send troops to Eastern Europe if diplomacy fails.

For Christians in Ukraine, it's a time of deep uncertainty.

"Everyone's just in this heightened tension," Ella Perdeedoss, director of England-based Ukraine Christian Ministries, told CBN News. "We're trying to just continue with our everyday ministries and carry on as we have been and be prepared in case anything does happen."

Back in Washington, efforts are underway in the Senate to pass a massive bipartisan sanctions bill to be used against Russia if it moves against Ukraine.