8,000+ US Troops on 'High Alert' for Russian Invasion, Biden Ready to Sanction Putin

More than 8,000 men and women in uniform remain on high alert and ready to assist NATO allies while the world waits for word of invasion or war in Eastern Europe. Russian leaders repeatedly deny any plans to invade Ukraine.

"We have no intention of putting American Forces in Ukraine," said President Biden on Tuesday.

The buildup of forces around Ukraine puts Russia in a position to invade by land, air, or sea. Now, NATO allies, including U.S. citizens on American soil, face very real threats of Russian cyber-security attacks.

Regardless, the White House says a Russian move is imminent.

"There are going to be serious economic consequences if he moves," Biden stated.

Biden told CBN's National Security Correspondent, Cailin Burke he would personally sanction Putin over the Ukraine invasion. However, what that would look like remains unknown.

Russian forces are steadily growing as an estimated 127,000 Russian soldiers currently surround the country.

The Kremlin continues to dispute that it has plans to invade, accusing the Biden administration of hysteria. World leaders point to the build-up of troops on the Ukraine border, including Belarus – a country bordering three NATA allies – as enough evidence of an intent to invade.

"We don't believe Putin has made a final decision, whether to conduct another incursion/invasion into Ukraine," said U.S. State Department Spokesperson, John Kirby. "We still think there is time and space here for diplomacy and dialogue to work."

President Biden met virtually with European leaders Monday, developing the NATO Response Force and efforts to deter further Russian aggression.

That includes 8,500 U.S. troops now waiting for deployment to Eastern Europe. This, in addition to NATO allies who've already deployed military resources to the region, including warships, fighter jets, and military troops.

"Even as we're looking to advance the diplomacy, advance the dialogue, we have to be and we are prepared when it comes to defense and deterrence," explained U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

First established in 2014, the NATO Response Force is a result of Russia's original incursion into Ukraine.

Notably absent from a unified show of force is Germany - the third-largest NATO member. The main reason is their reliance on Russia's natural gas pipeline, the newly built Nord Stream 2.

Still, the White House maintains Germany will show up if Russia invades.

"That unity doesn't happen on its own, it requires a lot of work," said White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki. "It also means that actions may not be identical, but we will be unified, and they will be strong and severe."

Meanwhile, the U.S., U.K., and Australia are evacuating families of its diplomats working in Kyiv. Israel is preparing for a similar evacuation.

An estimated 15,000 Americans still remain in Ukraine.

France and Germany are set to hold diplomatic talks in Paris with Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***