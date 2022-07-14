Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageWorldNews
CBNNews.com

'No Farmers, No Food': Dutch Farmers Face the Fight of Their Lives as Climate Mandates Threaten Farms

07-14-2022
Gary Lane
6309533621112
CBNNEWSWATCH071422CC_HD1080_643.832_994
dutchfarmers
Protesting farmers talk at a blockade outside a distribution center for supermarket chain Aldi in the town of Drachten, northern Netherlands, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
6309533621112

Farmers in the Netherlands are facing the fight of their lives as their livelihoods hang in the balance over government climate control mandates, and it appears there's no end in sight to their protests.

The farmers are finding all sorts of ways to voice their outrage, holding huge rallies and blocking traffic with their farming equipment and materials.

Some even gathered hundreds of tractors to spell out, "No Farmers, No Food."

Dutch officials insist they must abide by European rules, while the farmers say restrictions on the use of nitrogen will put them out of business.

Appearing on this week's episode of The Global Lane, former U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands Peter Hoekstra says the E.U. mandates could lead to brownouts, and home heating oil and food shortages.

Be sure to see The Global Lane at 8:30 pm Eastern Thursday nights on the CBN News Channel or on the CBN News App

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Error: There was an internal error submitting your form. Please check your information and try again or call us at 1-800-759-0700
Latest CBN News Stories