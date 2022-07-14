'No Farmers, No Food': Dutch Farmers Face the Fight of Their Lives as Climate Mandates Threaten Farms

Farmers in the Netherlands are facing the fight of their lives as their livelihoods hang in the balance over government climate control mandates, and it appears there's no end in sight to their protests.

The farmers are finding all sorts of ways to voice their outrage, holding huge rallies and blocking traffic with their farming equipment and materials.

You’ll never see this photo of Dutch farmers on your television. Klaus knows if images like this ever make it to the mainstream media, it will motivate and inspire the whole world, and the Globalists will be done.#DutchFarmersProtest beachmilk on gab. pic.twitter.com/8xAUENbYjX — Elsie Stewart (@ElsieSt28881187) July 10, 2022

Some even gathered hundreds of tractors to spell out, "No Farmers, No Food."

Wow! Dutch farmers in Moerdijk with 400 tractors positioned on the lawn to make the inscription visible from above: "No farmers, no food! Help!" pic.twitter.com/30mK8FgXTu — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 7, 2022

Dutch officials insist they must abide by European rules, while the farmers say restrictions on the use of nitrogen will put them out of business.

Appearing on this week's episode of The Global Lane, former U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands Peter Hoekstra says the E.U. mandates could lead to brownouts, and home heating oil and food shortages.

Be sure to see The Global Lane at 8:30 pm Eastern Thursday nights on the CBN News Channel or on the CBN News App.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***