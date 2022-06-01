Biden Announces New Weapons for Ukraine as Russia's Nuclear Forces Perform Drills

Russian forces are on the move and making gains in the eastern part of Ukraine.

As the Kremlin takes more land, the Biden administration is gearing up to send weapons to Ukrainian forces.

President Biden is authorizing the delivery of a new rocket system to help bolster Ukraine's defenses.

The U.S. says it is committed to providing advanced weapon systems in the fight against the Russian invasion that started in February.

There are now reports Russia's nuclear forces are holding drills northeast of Moscow following the President's announcement.

But Biden insists the new weapons are not to be used against targets in Russia.

On Wednesday, the U.S. and NATO reaffirmed a commitment to stand behind Ukraine.

"We move quickly to send Ukraine significant amounts of ammunition and weapons so they can repel Russian aggression," said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The show of support at a joint press conference follows President Biden's announcement that the U.S. will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rockets.

Ukraine has been pleading for these missiles with a range of about 50 miles, saying they will give its troops greater precision in targeting Russian forces inside the country.

The weapons package will reportedly include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapons, tactical vehicles, and spare parts.

With the invasion now in its fourth month, Ukraine says the military supplies are crucial as Russia advances in the east.

Nearly 13,000 civilians are estimated to be trapped amid shelling.

But Russia's foreign minister warns that U.S.-supplied weapons could be used to strike Russia.

In an essay for the New York times Biden says, "We're not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. We don't want to prolong the war just to inflict pain on Russia."

Senior administration officials say the U.S. has received assurances Ukraine will not fire rockets from the U.S. into Russian territory.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***