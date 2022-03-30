CBN's Operation Blessing Comforts Refugees at Polish Border: 'An Artillery Shell Hit the House Next to Ours'

Russia says it will reduce combat operations in Ukraine around Kyiv and the northern city of Cheruhiv after a round of peace talks in Turkey.

However, more explosions occurred just outside of the capital overnight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking his citizens to stay on high alert. "You can trust only concrete results," he said.

The Pentagon confirms some Russian troops are pulling away from Kyiv, but suspects they're moving into position for more attacks in the east.

"Our assessment is that their intention is to reposition their forces and bolster their efforts elsewhere," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

The peace talks are expected to resume.

Ukraine has offered to remain a neutral state, meaning it won't join NATO, in exchange for security guarantees from Russia.

Meanwhile, more than four million Ukrainians have fled the country.

When the war came to her city, one Ukrainian mother named Ksenia made the desperate decision to take her children and flee. When she crossed into Poland, the family received a warm welcome and comfort from CBN's Operation Blessing.

"When the war started, at first it was around us in Kharkiv and in big cities," she said. "We just heard something from afar. I didn't see the need to leave my homeland. Then, an artillery shell hit our street."

For Ksenia and her kids, the danger continued to increase.

"Two power poles fell and our electricity went out," she recalled. "For three days we didn't have lights or communication. Houses on neighboring streets began to burn, and an artillery shell hit the house next to ours. The war came to our city."

As Ksenia watched the war unfold, her main concern was keeping her children safe.

"It's scary because I'm going into the unknown," she said. "And when you have small kids, it's very hard. All I wanted was to leave because of the explosions and bombs. The noise was terrifying."

Ksenia made the difficult trek to the Polish border, where she was met by a team from Operation Blessing. The international humanitarian organization partnered with a local church to provide Ksenia and her children with a warm and quiet space to rest on their journey, safe from the violence in their home country.

"Right after we crossed the border, without any doubt, we knew there would be someone there to help us," she recalled. "But we did not know that the whole world is praying for Ukraine. So many people care about us, and we are also praying."

Thanks to our CBN donors, Operation Blessing teams are on the ground in Poland, helping refugee families like Ksenia's with practical aid and spiritual support.

"I'm very grateful for such support and care," she said. "It is so needed, and we love you for it."

Operation Blessing is on the border with multiple types of aid, including a warm tent and a food truck, ready to provide hot meals to these precious families.

Team members take the time to offer encouragement while directing refugees to the next phase of their journey. The organization is also providing life-sustaining supplies and a sense of safety to as many families as possible.

The mission of Operation Blessing is to demonstrate God's love by alleviating human needs and suffering from the U.S. to Ukraine and all around the world.

