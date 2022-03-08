Zelensky Calls Putin a 'Beast', Warns Russia's Invasion Could Extend Beyond Ukraine

WASHINGTON – The situation in Ukraine is being called the worst humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II. Ukrainians who are choosing to stay are fighting hard, and for now they're holding back Russian forces.

"I'm sure that Ukrainians are prepared to stand against Russia for their entire lives," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky told ABC News Monday.

Russian troops continue to target civilian areas in Ukraine, driving many from their homes, and creating a devastating humanitarian crisis. Just north of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say as many as 100,000 people may be trapped without water or electricity.

In his interview with ABC News, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine's need for security in the sky.

"For us, the most important today is the security in the sky," he said. "They are shelling us. They are bombing us. They're sending missiles, helicopters, jet fighters."

The U.S. and NATO allies are saying no to a no-fly zone because that could mean World War III but there are efforts to get Ukraine fighter jets. Some weapons are being sent directly to Ukraine, but U.S. officials say there are indications Russia could soon target those supply lines.

Zelensky believes if Russia is not deterred, his march across Ukraine could continue well into the west.

"We are a place in Europe, a place of freedom, a zone of freedom and everyone thinks that we are far away from America or Canada," he said. "No, we are this zone of freedom. And when the limits of rights and freedoms are being violated and stepped on, then you have to protect us because we will come first, you will come second because the more this beast will eat, he wants more and more and more."

The U.S. is sending 500 more troops to Europe to bolster NATO countries.

Meanwhile, the United Nations says more than two million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries, the vast majority of them women and children.

