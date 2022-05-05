CBN's Operation Blessing Ready, Waiting to Help Ukrainian Refugees Crossing Ukraine - Poland Border

Nearly six million people have now fled the fighting in Ukraine with more than half of them taking refuge in neighboring Poland.

On a recent rainy day at the border, Karen Springs, a volunteer with CBN's Operation Blessing (OB) showed how the team gave aid and comfort to one tired family.

"Hi, I'm here at the Medyka border which is on the Polish side of the border with Ukraine, where today refugees continue to come in from Ukraine. And the Operation Blessing team is here to greet people as they come across," Springs said.

"Today the weather is very rainy, and cold, and so we've been able to bring people into our tent which you see behind me," she explained. "And we are able to welcome them in and give them hot tea, hot coffee, spend time. however much they have, getting to know them and seeing what needs they have."

Springs said the OB team was ready to help the refugees keep dry from the wet weather and to also provide them with a hot meal.

"As you see it's raining, so we were handing out ponchos which were protecting people from the rain. We also had our food truck up and running, where we were serving hamburgers, which people were so grateful for a warm meal after a long day either on a bus or a train or by foot getting across the border," she continued.

"I was able to spend the whole afternoon with one young mom named Tonya and her two little girls. They are the first time at coming across the border. She's left her husband behind, and they're on their way to Germany. But they were stuck here for the afternoon, as their ride hadn't arrived, but we were able to offer them a dry place to wait out the rain," Springs disclosed.

She also told about Tonya's escape from an area occupied by Russian forces.

"We were able to just listen to their story. They had come from an area that had been occupied by Russian troops, and they had escaped to the west of Ukraine and were waiting for a good time to cross the border, and that was today," Springs described.

The OB volunteer also had a special message for the international humanitarian organization's partners.

"So we're so thankful that we were able to be the helping hands that they needed. So thanks to you, and your partnership, and your gifts, we are able to be here every day meeting refugees as they cross the border," she concluded.

