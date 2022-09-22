Biden Condemns Russia at the UN as Moscow Threatens Nuclear War

President Joe Biden used his position on the world stage to remind members of the UN's General Assembly that Russia's invasion of Ukraine 210 days ago was a clear violation of the global order.

"This war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state, plain and simple, and Ukraine's right to exist as a people,” Biden said during an address to the UN on Thursday. “Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should not, that should make your blood run cold.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin is escalating the crisis, calling up 300,000 reservists to fight after Ukraine made dramatic gains on the battlefield.

Putin says he won't hesitate to even use nuclear weapons to stop Ukraine's counteroffensive.

“I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal. This is not a bluff,” Putin said during a rare address to his nation.

During a video address, Ukraine's president addressed the UN meeting via video. He urged the world body to punish Moscow for its invasion and called for a special tribunal to try Russia for war crimes.

"Ukraine demands punishment for trying to steal our territory. Punishment for the murders of thousands of people. Punishment for tortures and humiliations of women and men,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While Russia loomed large during Biden's address, the president also used the UN platform to address America's biggest rival.

"Let me be direct about the competition between the United States and China. As we manage shifting geopolitical trends, the United States will conduct itself as a reasonable leader. We do not seek conflict. We do not seek a Cold War,” said Biden.

The president condemned the ongoing human rights violations in China and around the world, including in Iran, where clashes between police and protesters have erupted nationwide following the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, who died for violating Iran's strict Islamic dress code.

“Today we stand with the brave citizens and the brave women of Iran who right now are demonstrating to secure their basic rights,” said Biden.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***