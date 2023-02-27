Ukrainians Point to Genocide While 'Russians Protesting Against the Russian Invasion'

KYIV, Ukraine – The U.S. is warning China it will face 'consequences' if it sends lethal aid to Russia. Meanwhile, Ukrainians are worried that western aid could dry up. But support is still high among people the world over.

As the war grinds into its second year, Ukrainian troops on the front lines near Vulhedar are resolute, grimly resisting daily Russian attacks in the midst of incredible destruction.

Ukrainian Marine "Voron" told us, "They try to surround us. But they aren't succeeding. We are lucky to have Zaluzhnyi, he's a resourceful commander, so things are going well. I can stay calm knowing, we won't be surrounded."

Civilians here are mostly of Russian descent although that makes no difference to the invaders.

Local resident Emilia Budskaya choked back tears as she said, "Today there is the ninth day since my sister died. We feel bad, we don't know anything. We have no water, nothing, here I'm getting rainwater to wash dishes and hands."

So far, 65 countries, hundreds of private companies and millions of individuals have all sent aid to Ukraine in the past year, and the people here are extremely grateful. But along with the constant threat of rocket attacks and concerns for everyday survival, Ukrainians understand how costly all this aid has been, and worry that if the aid stops coming, Ukraine likely won't survive.

But from the looks of things, they don't need to worry. From Argentina to Armenia, Berlin to Brazil, and Warsaw to Washington D.C., hundreds of cities held vigils protesting the war as it enters its second year. Standing with Ukraine and against Vladimir Putin, many of those involved are Russian.

Bill Browder, CEO of Heritage Fund, said, "What we have here is, is Russians protesting against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These are people in the opposition to Putin. Everybody talks about how the Russians are brainwashed. These people aren't brainwashed. These are Russian citizens, Russian émigrés, who are saying that Putin's murderous war in Ukraine is not okay."

Lilia Bazniz, a Ukrainian demonstrator in Prague, said, "If Ukrainians will stop to fight there will be no Ukraine and Europe will have...European Union will have a border with Russia. And then maybe you will need to fight. If Russia will stop to fight now, there will be no war."

Marina Litvinenko, the wife of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko, said, "I'm very proud to see this big crowd of Russian people. A lot of young people who maybe never went to this kind of protest. But I see their faces... how they hate the war, how they support Ukraine, how they hate Putin."

"So this, this really tells you how upset everybody is, how upset real Russian people are about the murder that's going on in Ukraine right now," Browder said.

This global swell is very motivating for those who have spent the past year on the front lines.

A Ukrainian Marine named "Moryak" said, "We fight for our children, for our fellow Ukrainians, for our nation. Because I think what Russia is doing now is genocide of Ukrainians. And Ukrainians don't have another option, but to win. That's why we fight till the end. Glory to Ukraine."

