'An Indoctrination System': Christian Teen Fights Back After Being Arrested, Suspended Amid Trans Bathroom Furor

A teenager from Canada is at the center of headlines after he was allegedly suspended and arrested after taking a strong stance against his school’s transgender bathroom policy — and openly sharing his biblical beliefs on the matter.

Josh Alexander, 16, is a born-again Christian who attends St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario. He said his problems began after he started openly speaking about the transgender issue.

“I spoke out against the whole gender dysphoria crisis being pushed in the schools, and it was affecting some of my female peers,” he said. “They were afraid to use their own washrooms. And I spoke out against it. It was very controversial and it wasn’t received well by the administrators.”

Alexander, now represented by the Liberty Coalition Canada, a Christian legal group, said he felt a duty to speak for the girls who approached him and expressed their fears.

His story began to go viral recently after he was purportedly suspended and then arrested for attempting to go to school amid that punishment.

According to Alexander, he was initially disciplined and labeled a bully after organizing a protest last fall against the transgender bathroom policy and sharing his biblical beliefs about gender in his classes.

The protest was organized because he didn’t feel female concern about the transgender policy was being appropriately addressed in the school community.

“I was permanently banned or banned for the remainder of the year. I had two suspensions, two exclusions, and a trespassing notice,” he said. “When I actually did return to class, I had served all my suspensions. I had served my trespassing notice and all I had left was this unnecessary and unlawful discriminatory, exclusion order.”

Alexander said the school felt his “presence in the building would be detrimental to the physical and mental wellbeing of the pupils,” and his return to class was reportedly met with police and arrest.

The vocal student isn’t standing down and is appealing to the provincial human rights tribunal to get his case before a panel and challenge any associated punishments.

“I definitely want to bring some awareness to what’s going on in the schools right now [and to] show the world what’s being done behind closed doors to our children,” Alexander said. “The indoctrination level is so high right now, I wouldn’t even call it an education system anymore. It’s an indoctrination system.”

