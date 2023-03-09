Report: 28 Girls Hospitalized With 'Anxiety,' Other Symptoms in Columbia After Allegedly Playing With Ouija Boards

The Ouija board is once again in the headlines, with outlets reporting 28 school-aged girls in Colombia were hospitalized after reportedly playing with the oracle boards at their school.

The incident purportedly unfolded among students at Galeras Educational Institution in Galeras, with the girls experiencing anxiety attacks, fainting, and other related issues after engaging with the board.

Those impacted were sent to a local hospital. Their diagnoses are currently unclear, though parents are reportedly waiting to hear from doctors about what exactly unfolded, according to Fox News.

Some are purportedly blaming the use of Ouija boards for the anxiety, panic, and other related issues.

“There were 28 possible cases of anxiety in school students,” Hugo Torres, who leads the Galeras Educational Institution in Galeras, told Jam Press.

But, according to the New York Post, the school leader isn’t necessarily happy with how the situation has been discussed publicly thus far, and he’s urging people to wait for more details before rushing to judgment.

“Given the reported cases, a series of comments were unleashed on the community that, rather than helping to resolve the situation, led to confusion and an adverse environment for our work,” he said. “The school is waiting for the medical diagnoses to provide further reliable information.”

It’s unclear if there’s any truth to the Ouija board claims, though the board game — which some believe is a conduit to the demonic realm — has inspired no shortage of controversy since it first emerged on the scene just before the 20th century, as Faithwire has extensively detailed.

It’s important to note the Bible clearly bans the use of divination, seeking supernatural knowledge about the future, and necromancy, the practice of trying to commune with the dead.

Deuteronomy 18:10-12 reads, “There shall not be found among you anyone who burns his son or his daughter as an offering, anyone who practices divination or tells fortunes or interprets omens, or a sorcerer or a charmer or a medium or a necromancer or one who inquires of the dead, for whoever does these things is an abomination to the Lord” (ESV).

Tragically, these tools have become more prevalent in our society, especially as God and faith are less emphasized and present in the culture.

