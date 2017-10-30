Astros' Jose Altuve: 'Live Your Life the Way God Wants You To'

In one of the most exciting World Series games in recent memory, the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 Sunday night in 10 innings to give the Astros a 3-2 lead in series play.

For more than 5 hours and 17 minutes, fans of both teams eagerly watched a roller coaster type of game filled with tension, thrills, victory and of course, the agony of defeat.

"Yeah, five-hour game, but it doesn't matter. I can play a 10-hour game if we are going to win," Astros second baseman Jose Altuve told The Associated Press.

One of Houston's leaders on the field and at bat, Altuve's home run is credited for the rally against Dodger's pitcher Clayton Kershaw which led to the Astros' extra-inning win.

"At that point, I talked to him before getting the at-bat: 'This is your moment,'" shortstop Carlos Correa told the AP. "He didn't let me down. He hit a homer and got us going."

Altuve is playing in his first World Series, even though he was once told he would never make it to the major leagues. Answering all of his critics, Altuve is now on the big stage, playing in front of millions of fans and he gives all of the glory to God.

"To achieve success wasn't to get into the major leagues or have the best season in the world. The best success is to live your life the way God wants you to," he told The Houston Chronicle.



"If you can do that, if you can be good with God, then I think you will have success in your life."

"We need to not just ask God but thank Him for everything like our health, our family. And ask Him to bless our homes and to always be present in our daily lives. And to keep us safe is most important," Altuve continued.

Altuve credits his family, not only for believing in him, but for giving him the ulitmate gift -- his faith in God.

"I grew up in a family that always believed in God. And I feel like every morning when you wake up you have to thank Him just for another day. I do it every day," he told CBN Sports.

Altuve said the team knows what the city of Houston has gone through with the destruction from Hurricane Harvey.

"And talking about Houston, it's been a city that's been going through lot of things this year. And now we are in the World Series. We want to win this World Series for them because they deserve it and because they've been true fans all year long," he said.

The Astros second baseman says the team is like a family.

"We're more than a team. We have a family. We all get along great and that's very important," he told the newspaper.

Now both teams get a day to rest as they travel. Game 6 will be played Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Pitcher Justin Verlander will be trying to win the Astros' first World Series championship, while Rich Hill will be trying to extend the Los Angeles team's season by one more game.

