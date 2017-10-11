'Story of Hope' Las Vegas Survivor Rescued Others, Says God Rescued Her-- Again

Sheri Sletten, the woman in the now famous photo says God has a purpose for everything. Find out what she feels God wants her to do now by watching her On The Homefront interview with Gary Lane.

Californian Sheri Sletten was at the Route 91 concert in Las Vegas when shots rang out. As bullets whizzed by, she stopped to help some of the injured. A photo of her sitting on a curb, exhausted and traumatized has been viewed around the world.

Now, she wants help finding some of those she rescued. She struggles with not knowing if they survived.

Sheri says she remained in bed for three days after the tragedy and stayed close to her four children, cherishing and hugging them.

And she's known heartache and difficulties before.

Sherri says she nearly died giving birth to two of her children and her husband was diagnosed with cancer and spent a year in the hospital.

Then on October 1st, tragedy struck again at the concert in Las Vegas and God rescued her again.

"I've heard this saying if it wasn't for bad luck, I'd have no luck at all. But I don't see it that way. Each one of those times, God saw me through it…and it's a story of hope."

She says she finds it extremely difficult to understand why the shooting occurred, but as it happened she thought, "Here we go again!"

"But I could hear bullets flying past me, my best friend could hear the same thing yet, neither one of us got hit," she explained.

"We were a few of the lucky ones and my faith is that much stronger."

If you were injured in the Las Vegas shooting and recognize Sheri as someone who helped you, contact CBN News and we will help you connect with her.

