'Tim Tebow Is the Real Deal': How Tebow Got Blessed While Helping Hurricane Victims

Tim Tebow made a surprise appearance in Florida to encourage the efforts of those assisting with Hurricane Irma relief.

Tebow called Florida Governor Rick Scott informing him of his tour where he would visit churches and communities that have been devastated by the storm.

Scott then recommended Next Level Church in Fort Myers. Next Level Church took action when they heard the storm was coming. Food, water, toiletries, and medical supplies were collected and given to residents in local communities, with a focus on low-income areas.

Tebow, the former college and professional football player, met with volunteers, shaking hands and taking pictures as he made his way across the community.

Tebow, who now plays minor league professional baseball, is known for his strong Christian faith and helping others. Before he left the church, executive teaching pastor Kyle Jackson gathered the volunteers to pray for Tebow and encourage him in his ministry.

"Tebow's a once-in-a generation leader," said Jackson of Tebow's attitude towards people and the public platform God has given him.

Tebow went on to meet with people in shelters and homes for special needs patients while on his tour.

