Three Things Christians Should Pray For Ahead of Billy Graham’s Funeral

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – As people around the world mourn the loss of Billy Graham, some Christians are beginning to ponder whether the evangelist’s death will spark a revival that could rival his most powerful crusades.

From news programs to talk shows – like Kathy Lee Gifford’s bold proclamation on NBC’s "Today" show – Graham’s life and legacy have been a near-constant storyline in the media since his death last Wednesday. But so, too, is the inextricable Christian message to which he dedicated his entire life.

The Rev. Dr. Don Wilton served as Graham’s pastor and called him his mentor. He believes the ongoing conversations about the impact of Graham’s life and ministry will lead others to Christ.

“During these days as the world comes together and as they share together in this incredible outpouring of love, I think there are many, many people who are going to come the Lord Jesus because of his life,” Wilton told CBN News.

Wilton, who is the senior pastor of First Baptist Spartanburg church in Spartanburg, S.C., has been counseling and consoling the Graham family at the evangelist’s home in Montreat.

He offered three points for which Christians should pray in the run up to Friday’s funeral:

WATCH Billy Graham’s Pastor, Dr. Don Wilton, Issue A Call for the Church

Pray for the Graham family

Pray for the Gospel to spread

Pray for Christians to understand they are all called to be evangelists

First, Wilton asks Christians to pray for Billy Graham's grieving family.

“They are precious,” he said. “They’ve lost their daddy, their grandfather, their best friend. Pray for them,” he continued. “Pray for them in this journey, because Mr. Graham has been such a significant part – as we all feel when we lose a loved one. So pray for them in their grieving process.”

He also wants fellow believers to take advantage of this opportunity to proclaim the faith.

“Secondly, pray for the furtherance of the gospel,” he encouraged. “That would Mr. Graham’s greatest desire.”

“In all the things that we say and do, as we celebrate his calling to heaven, pray that people would understand and know just how much God loves them, and that the Lord Jesus Christ died for them on a cross, and that because he was raised by the power of God that all people can know him and be changed forever. That’s what we need to be praying for,” he added.

Wilton’s third and final challenge is for Christians to see themselves much like Graham did, as a messenger of the Gospel.

“We need all to understand that we’re all called to be evangelists. We are all witnesses,” Wilton explained. “We are all people that are told to go out into all the world and share the love of Christ. What greater treasure could there be?”