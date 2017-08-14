Bieber Hits the Links With Pastor Judah Smith and Pro-Golfers Bubba Watson, Wesley Bryan

Justin Bieber is getting some much-needed R&R after canceling the remaining shows of his Purpose tour a couple of weeks ago.

The 23-year-old singer recently posted photos of himself at the Quail Hollow Club golf course in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pastor Judah Smith and professional golfers Bubba Watson and Wesley Bryan joined Bieber on the green ahead of the 2017 PGA Championships.

Bieber considers Smith, who is the senior pastor at The City Church in Seattle, Washington, a long-time friend, and mentor.

His mother, Pattie Mallette, introduced Bieber to Smith's teaching at a young age.

"When I was 7, she wouldn't let me listen to anything but Judah's tapes falling asleep," Bieber told Billboard.

The singer recently took to Instagram to express his thanks for having godly people in his life.

"I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be," he wrote.

According to Fox News, Smith is fond of his friendship with the pop-star and has learned a lot from Bieber's growing Christian walk.

"What's amazing about Justin and many young men today (is) it's not easy to be a man of faith. It's not easy to make good decisions," Smith said.

"I think people would be surprised to discover that their challenges and struggles are not too dissimilar to us, average ordinary people," he added. "We're all looking for essentially the same thing and I think that's faith and hope and love and meaning and of course satisfaction, peace, joy."

"Justin certainly loves God and is passionate about being...the man that he wants to be," Smith remarked.

Along those lines, Bieber recently spent a weekend seeking God on a deeper level, attending the Christian Zoe Conference at a church in California. More about that here.