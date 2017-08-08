Zoe Conference Draws Souls Hungry for Jesus, Including Bieber, Baldwin, and Gomez

Just one week after canceling his tour, Justin Bieber is taking advantage of his newly freed up schedule, finding time to pursue God in deeper ways.

Over the weekend the pop star chose to attend the Zoe Conference in Los Angeles along with many other souls who were just hungry for more of Jesus.

And Bieber is now encouraging his millions of followers to read the Bible, adding a link to the Verse of the Day at the top of his Instagram page.

Bieber had cancelled his tour saying he needed time away to focus on personal growth.

"I want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable, so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be," Bieber wrote to his fans.

"I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up, reminding me of who I am and who I want to be, reminding me my past decisions and past relationships don't dictate my future decisions and my future relationships."

The conference Bieber attended is connected to Zoe Church in Los Angeles. "Zoe" is a Greek word that means "abundant life."

Zoe Church is headed by one of Bieber's new pastor friends, Chad Veach.

Veach shared this pic with Bieber from the weekend conference, saying "I love this guy so much #BETTERAT70 #BROTHERS"

Another speaker at the Zoe Conference, Pastor Rich Wilkerson, Jr. also spent some time with Bieber.

Wilkerson posted a pic too, saying: "Because brothers don't let each other wander in the dark alone."

Meanwhile, several media outlets report Selena Gomez was also at the Zoe conference, along with model Hailey Baldwin, daughter of Christian actor Stephen Baldwin.

Baldwin posted about growing in her faith through the conference.

"This weekend.. this was one of those perspective changing weekends for me. Thankful I got to be a part of it and very grateful I was present to witness the first ever @zoechurchla conf. Stepping away from it feeling refreshed and feeling clear. Thank you for being on this journey with me @chadcveach @juliaveach love you," Baldwin wrote.

Gomez and Baldwin were both Bieber's girlfriends at one point, and he had cited his broken relationships in his tour cancellation letter.

"I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life!!!" he wrote. "What I'm not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them."