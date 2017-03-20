'War Room' Star Priscilla Shirer Returning to the Big Screen

Priscilla Shirer, Bible teacher and star of the faith-based 2015 box-office hit "War Room," is returning to the big screen.

This time she'll be acting in the new film, "I Can Only Imagine," based on the popular song by "Mercy Me" band member Bart Millard.

"Bart Millard really made a decision to discover his gift because he had a strong teacher who said, 'You are going to do it because I see something in you that you do not see in yourself.' So I could not just pass up the opportunity to play the small but pivotal part to this story," Shirer tells CBN News.

Shirer is joined by actors Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, and Trace Adkins.

The filmmakers describe their movie on Facebook as "a powerful reminder of how God can soften the hardest of hearts, offer forgiveness to the unforgivable, and mend broken relationships."

The film wrapped production in October and will be in theaters in spring of 2018.

If you're unfamiliar with the song that the movie is based on, here it is: