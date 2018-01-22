Photo of the Day: Carrie Underwood's Husband Reads Noah's Ark to Their Son

The sweet moments keep coming from country music star Carrie Underwood and her family.

The singer posted a video to Instagram over the weekend of her husband, Mike Fisher, reading the biblical story of "Noah's Ark" to their three-year-old son Isaiah.

Underwood writes, "Story time with Daddy...Learning about Noah... and my heart melts." The post has been viewed more than one million times since it was shared Sunday.

It's not the first time Underwood's captured endearing moments like this and shared them to social media. Last year, she posted a video of her singing along with her son to "Jesus, Loves Me." It went viral and gained millions of views.

In 2015, Underwood told PEOPLE that it was important to raise her son to understand God's love and the importance of loving others.