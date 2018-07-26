'You Don't Know When the Lord Will Call You Home': Prayers Needed for Wynter Pitts' Husband and 4 Girls After Her Sudden Death

As the Christian community mourns the unexpected death of author, speaker and blogger Wynter Evans Pitts, her husband is hoping his wife's death will be a reminder to all that life is short. Wynter was just 38 years old and died in her sleep this week.

On Instagram, Jonathan Pitts writes an inspiring and heartfelt post, with a profound message: "You can never know for sure if you are young or old because you don't know when the Lord will call you home."

Jonathan says he and his family are heartbroken by her loss, but are resting in the hope of Jesus Christ.

He writes, "If Wynter's life and sudden passing teaches you anything, learn to live every day in light of that fact. God is a good father. He did not stop loving Wynter when she left this earth. His love only got more real to her. I find solace in that fact."

Jonathan continues, "Wynter lived a fuller life than most people live in double her 38 years. Well done, babe. Well done."

. Arrangements for Wynter Pitts: . Saturday, July 28th, 2018 . Viewing - 4:00 p.m. Funeral - 5:00 p.m. The Oaks Church - Main Sanctuary 777 S. Interstate 35 East Service Rd. Red Oak, TX 76154 . **Childcare will be provided for children 3 and under.** . Ways you can help: . 1. Pray for Jonathan and the family. . 2. In lieu of flowers, make a donation in support of the family (link in bio) . 3. Send cards of encouragement for Jonathan Pitts and family to: 445 E FM 1382 Suite 3-324, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 . Thank you for loving our family. . From Jonathan: . Words cannot express the love my family has felt since last night. We are heartbroken and in much pain, but we rest in the hope that we have in Jesus Christ. You can never know for sure if you are young or old because you don't know when the Lord will call you home. So if Wynter's life and sudden passing teaches you anything, learn to live every day in light of that fact. God is a good father. He did not stop loving Wynter when she left this earth. His love only got more real to her. I find solace in that fact. . Wynter lived a fuller life than most people live in double her 38 years. Well done, babe. Well done. . I celebrate you babe for an extraordinary life of giving to your children, me, and a world in need of hope. . I love you and I always will. Your children will spend every day rising up and calling you blessed. You have left an incredible legacy. . I love you Beasy. A post shared by Wynter Pitts (@forgirlslikeyou) on Jul 25, 2018 at 1:17pm PDT

Jonathan is an author, speaker, and the executive director of the popular Christian broadcast ministry The Urban Alternative. He, along with various family members, announced his wife's passing Wednesday on social media.

Wynter Pitts was an author, blogger and founder of For Girls Like You magazine and she was the niece of Dallas megachurch pastor Dr. Tony Evans.

In the Instagram post, the family asks first for prayer for Jonathan and the family. Any cards of encouragement can be sent to them at 445 E FM 1382 Suite 3-324, Cedar Hill, TX, 75104.

Her funeral will take place Saturday, July 28 at The Oaks Church in Red Oak, Texas.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up by a family friend to help her husband and daughters with any needed financial assistance.

A recent post by Wynter shows the young mother along with husband Jonathan and their four girls.

In the post she talked about putting her faith into action, revealing how she had lived her whole life to obey and honor God with her family and her ministry. It's a poignant reminder to those she leaves behind.

She stated, "I am a yes girl. Meaning, when God asks me to do something... no matter how crazy, uncomfortable or unusual it may seem, I say yes (not always perfectly) but I am learning that it is in those moments of obedience that we get to experience the abundant life promised."

CLICK HERE to Get the Latest Updates and News Coverage from a Christian Perspective

WANT EVEN MORE CBN NEWS? Click Here to Check Out Our New APP on Your Apple or Android Device