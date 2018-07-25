Dr. Tony Evans Posts News of Shocking Death of Niece, Wynter Evans Pitts

Wynter Evans Pitts, niece of Dr. Tony Evans and mother of actress Alena Pitts died suddenly Tuesday night.

Alena, who played the role of Danielle Jordan in the hit faith-based film "War Room" alongside her aunt, Bible teacher Priscilla Shirer, posted the shocking news on Instagram.

"On July 24, 2018 Jesus took my precious mommy ( @forgirlslikeyou ) off this earth," she said. "It happened within a couple hours and was so sudden. My heart hurts like never before. Comfort seems far. Anxiety is extremely present. It still feels like a dream that I will wake up from soon. I will remember those thirty minutes for the rest of my life. And I will remember the pain I felt as I found out. But the nurse repeated this phrase to me as I walked down that hospital hallway. And for some reason I couldn't forget them. As they told me my mom had passed, these words continued and still continue to pound in my head. "I'm gonna tell you something I need you never to forget ok? You serve a big God. A big God. Don't you ever forget that."

Her post continued, "I serve a big God. Obstacles will be thrown at me but my God is still there. He knows what He's doing and He's got a plan. I say this not by sheer will but through faith. In the moment, his plan may seem outrageous and I may not understand. I continue to ask myself why me? Why did He choose my family? But I'm reminded He's in control. So even as I weep and grieve, I can smile with joy because I'll see her again. Even now she's been throwing little winks at me. Please be praying for my family as my three younger sisters and I have lost our mommy and my dad has lost his best friend."

Dr. Evans and several other family members also shared the shocking news on social media.

"My niece Wynter Evans Pitts (@forgirlslikeyou) unexpectedly passed away last night," wrote Evans. A beautiful mother of four girls and a devoted wife, Wynter loved her family with a deep committment. Please keep her husband Jonathan her four young daughters and our entire family in your prayers."

Evans' son, gospel singer Anthony Evans shared, "(I'm generally a very private person but I'm in shock, hurting and would love your prayers....) Our beautiful Wynter.... I CANNOT BELIEVE that a couple weeks ago we were at my birthday party and a few days ago we were FaceTiming from your new house.... and now you are suddenly no longer here with us. Flying home felt like forever and I still can't see clearly through my tears, sadness, anger and confusion. The one thing I can think clearly enough to say is that I promise you that I will forever be there for your husband and I'll be the best uncle to my 4 perfect nieces. I don't understand God at times and don't know how I'll recover from this one but I'm going to try. I love you forever Wynt."

Pitts, 38, was the founder of a ministry called "For Girls Like You" as well as a magazine by the same name. Just days before her passing, she spoke at a ministry event for girls called, "Reel Girls Conference."

Actress Candace Cameron Bure, a friend of Wynter's, responded to her death in an Instagram post saying, "I'm saddened beyond words to hear of the sudden passing of my friend Wynter Pitts. She was a kind, loving and strong woman of God and while I can trust that she is walking streets of Gold in Heaven and sitting at the feet of Jesus, my heart grieves for taking such a faithful and incredible example of a Godly woman, mother and wife, and friend. I'm so grateful for the time we spent together last month when she was in town visiting. (My) heart is hurting so much and I'm praying for her husband Jonathan and their four daughters Alena, Kaitlyn, Cameron, and Olivia. @forgirlslikeyou @alenapitts sheisyours."

Chrystal Evans Hurst, Priscilla Shirer's sister, announced that a GoFundMe account has been set up to support Wynter's husband Jonathan and their four daughters.

"Thank you so much for your outpouring of love and concern for Jonathan Pitts and the girls in the wake of Wynter Evans Pitts' passing," Hurst said in a post on Facebook. "Many of you have asked what you can do. Here's a way to help. Thank you for letting us know you care with your comments, calls, texts, and prayers. They matter. Sharing this post matters too. If you would like to do more, Jonathan and the girls would be so grateful."

There are reports that Wynter died from a massive heart attack, but that has not been confirmed.

Her family asks for prayers during this difficult time.

"Last night, Wynter was taken from us suddenly but we know that she was only taken into the hands of the God that she loves with her whole heart, wrote her husband. "Though we grieve, we are doing so with hope. And though we hurt, her life and her legacy will continue on through each one of us, especially my four daughters. Thank you for your prayers, specifically for them." (EMBED POST)