ABC Cancels 'Roseanne' Following Star's Racist Tweet About Fmr Obama Aide

After a rock star return to television, ABC has cancelled the hit sitcom "Roseanne" in response to Roseanne Barr's racially charged tweet about a former senior advisor to President Barack Obama.

Barr found herself in hot water and without a show after tweeting, "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby=VJ."

"VJ" refers to Valerie Jarrett, a black woman and longtime Obama advisor.

Barr deleted the initial tweet and issued an apology, tweeting, "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Barr also tweeted an apology to those who lost their jobs and tweeted that people should not defend her.

On an MSNBC show about racism, Jarrett responded.

"I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment," she said. "I'm fine. I'm worried about the people out there who don't have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defense."

Barr is known for hitting hot topics on the popular reboot. Kantar Media reports "Roseanne" earned an estimated $45 million in advertising revenue for ABC through nine episodes.

While she's been controversial before, Barr's stunt this week resulted in a storm of criticism and the show's cancellation.

"Roseanne has been a bit of a problem for ABC for a while; this isn't her first nasty tweet," said Michael Schneider, editor at large for Variety and executive editor for IndieWire. "I think this was just the final straw."

In a statement, ABC's president of entertainment Channing Dungey called the tweet "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

While Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted, "There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing."

EXTRA: Here's What Patricia Heaton Did Right After 'The Middle' Finale - Her Prayer Request Goes Viral

Others connected with the show were also quick to react with comedienne Wanda Sykes leading the way.

Before the show was cancelled, Sykes pulled out as consulting producer of the show.

And the cast and crew of "Roseanne" were left aghast by the sudden turn of events.

Sara Gilbert, who plays Barr's daughter, Darlene, on the show, quickly distanced herself by releasing this tweet: "Roseanne's recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions, to say the least."

The show's cancellation came as a shock to fans who flocked to TV screens all over the US to watch the revived 80s sitcom, which revolved around the life of a working-class family.

The show had attracted a whopping 18 million viewers in its return.