Lauren Daigle Takes 'Ellen Show' to Church, Singing About Jesus' Saving Grace

Christian Music Artist Lauren Daigle took Ellen DeGeneres and her audience to church with a powerful performance that aired Wednesday.

Daigle announced on Facebook Tuesday that she would be appearing and performing on "The Ellen Show" singing her song "Still Rolling Stones" from her latest album, Look Up Child.

An official video of her performance on the show was released online ahead of Wednesday's episode.

In the chorus she sings,

"All at once I came alive

This beating heart, these open eyes

The grave let go

The darkness should have known

You're still rolling stones."

In response to Daigle's performance, Ellen gave everyone in the audience a copy of Look Up Child.

Daigle's appearance on Ellen is just the latest in a series of breakthroughs for not only the singer herself but also Christian music in Hollywood.

Look Up Child, took first place on the Top Christian Albums chart shortly after its release in September.

The singer also placed third in the all-genre Billboard 200 category, ranking well ahead of the world's top rappers and pop stars like Drake, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj.

Daigle's appearance on Ellen quickly drew controversy as some followers to her Facebook page expressed disapproval.

While some criticized Daigle for agreeing to go on a show with an openly-gay host, others recognized her appearance as a chance to share the gospel like never before.

One wrote, "This is huge for Christians everywhere! We are going into the world and preaching the Gospel! You are living testimony of what Jesus says to do and I am thrilled."

It's not the first time a worship song has been performed on "The Ellen Show," or even the first time a Christian artist was invited to sing on the show.

Last year, gospel singer Kim Burrell was scheduled to appear – but her performance was canceled after the singer/pastor criticized homosexuality.

DeGeneres said at the time, "She was doing a Facebook Live, and she said some very not nice things about homosexuals. So, I did not feel that it was good of me to have her on the show and give her a platform after she is saying things about me."

Daigle's appearance may have broken barriers and proves that faith, God, and worship still are able to have a place in Hollywood.

Her first album titled How Can It Be went platinum after its 2015 release.