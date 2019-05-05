'18 Months After Spinal Injury': Pittsburgh Steelers LB Ryan Shazier Dances at His Wedding

Just 18 months after suffering a spinal injury in which doctors told him he only had a 20-percent chance of walking again, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier danced with his wife on their wedding day Saturday.

Videos shared on social media show Shazier and his wife dancing after their wedding with other couples on a dance floor. Several of his Steelers teammates also attended the nuptials.

About a year and a half ago, Ryan Shazier was told he had a 20% chance of ever walking again. This was him today at his wedding.. Anything is possible! This man is such an inspiration to all! #Shalieve @RyanShazier pic.twitter.com/Z0eOqoj42t — Steel Faithful (@Steel_Faithful) May 4, 2019

As CBN News reported, Shazier was injured during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 4, 2017. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery three days later at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC).

Just one month following his injury, the linebacker posted a photo to Instagram which showed him in a wheelchair at the Steelers practice facility.

In his post, Shazier credited God for allowing him to achieve this "first downs" by attending practice.



"I want to thank the Lord for the first downs that he has been allowing me to achieve. The touchdown is going to come in his timing, but today was a first down. I was finally able to make it to practice with my teammates," he wrote.

"The Lord has not finished his work yet," he continued.

Since that time, Shazier has been working toward his goal of a full recovery by walking, jogging, and lifting weights.

The Steelers have also showed his progress during his journey by posting video of him doing his exercises. In a video posted just last month, Shazier is seen jumping by himself from a standing position to a higher platform.

In March, the Steelers placed Shazier on the reserve/physically unable to perform list for 2019, but he's still on the official roster and has an avenue to return with the organization, according to USA Today.

His father, Vernon Shazier, is a chaplain with the NFL and has remained active on Twitter seeking prayers for his son using the hashtags "#shalieve" and "#prayfor50."