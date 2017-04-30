Miles Apart: The Press Celebrates in Washington, While the President Holds a Rally in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON DC -- There was no appearance from the president and few celebrities in sight at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Dubbed the "Nerd Prom", the event has morphed in recent years becoming one-third politics, one-third Hollywood, and one-third Journalism.

Opting to skip the traditional roast and banter with the group he has labeled the “Opposition Party”, President Trump held a rally two-hours away in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

While there, he touted his first 100 days in office.

"I promised you in my inaugural address, 100 days ago, that now arrives the hour of action. And we believe me, started from day one. And that is what we've delivered. One-hundred days of action. In fact, those people and others are exhausted,” Trump told a large crowd of supporters while pointing to the media.

White House Correspondents' Association President Jeff Mason said the president's absence was historic.

“This will be the first time in several decades that a president has not attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The last time was Ronald Reagan in 1981 when he was recovering from an assassination attempt,” Mason began.

“So that changes the dinner a little bit, but it's also been, in some ways, an opportunity for us to focus on what the dinner is really all about,” he continued.

While some criticized the president's absence, others said it was the president being true to himself.

“He should do what he wants. It's his 100 days. He wants to be at a rally. He said he felt it would be hypocritical to celebrate the press,” commented NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell.

Members of the White House Press Corps agreed the doing away with the glitz & glam returned the dinner to its origins.

"This year the news is the star,” said CNN’s Jim Acosta.

"I'm here to support my colleagues and what we do every day," reflected April Ryan of American Urban Radio.

So, with or without the president the show must, and did, go on.

Veteran journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein bestowed the awards for excellence in journalism, while the association awarded thousands of dollars in scholarship funds to the next generation of journalists.

Throughout the evening, one message remained constant, the celebration of the First Amendment and freedom of speech.

"Only in America, can a first generation Indian Muslim-American kid get on this stage and make fun of the president,” reflected Comedy Central host Hasan Minhaj.