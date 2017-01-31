Top Three Supreme Court Nominees: What You Need to Know

WASHINGTON DC – He’s only two weeks into his presidency and President Donald Trump is on the eve of one his biggest decisions yet— naming his choice for Supreme Court nominee.

If confirmed, Trump’s pick will replace the late Antonin Scalia.

In an interview with CBN News the president said conservative voters would be pleased with his choice.

“I think the person that I pick…I think people are going to love it. I think evangelicals, Christians will love my pick and will be represented very fairly, “Trump hinted.

According to many DC insiders, what started as a list of 20 potential nominees has dwindled to three, Judge Neil Gorsuch, Judge William Pryor and Judge Thomas Hardiman.

GETTING TO KNOW THE POTENTIAL NOMINEES:

Judge Neil Gorsuch

49 years old

Appointed by George W. Bush in 2006 to the 10 th Circuit Court of Appeals

Circuit Court of Appeals Key Case: Hobby Lobby v. Sebelius, sided with Hobby Lobby against Obamacare contraception mandate.

Has been described by Eric Citron as, “a keen legal thinker and a particularly incisive legal writer, with a flair that matches — or at least evokes — that of the justice whose seat he would be nominated to fill.”

Judge William Pryor

54 years old

Appointed to the 11 th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2004 during congressional recess after Senate democrats rejected his nomination.

Circuit Court of Appeals in 2004 during congressional recess after Senate democrats rejected his nomination. Is known as an advocate for states’ rights.

A proud Catholic who says his faith has a big impact on his life.

Key Statements: Referred to Roe v. Wade as “worst abomination in the history of constitutional law.” And that it led to “the slaughter of millions of innocent unborn children.”

Judge Thomas Hardiman