Trump Keeps Campaign Promises, Bans Refugees from America's Borders

His executive order indefinitely blocks Syrian refugees from coming to the United States and temporarily bans all immigration from seven major Muslim countries.

It is the first step in his plan to eradicate Islamic terror on American soil.

"We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country, and love deeply our people."

Before signing the executive order Trump sat down with CBN News' David Brody. During the interview he promised to do more to rescue persecuted Christians.

Trump's executive order, which gives priority to Christians fleeing Muslim countries is an attempt to provide a safe place for Christians that never existed before.

"If you were a Muslim you could come in, but if you were a Christian, it was almost impossible," he said speaking of the Obama administration's immigration policy. "I thought it was very, very unfair. So we are going to help them."

The executive order halts the entry of refugees into the United States for 120 days, and forces them to undergo a screening process to ensure they do not pose a threat to American security.

While many call Trump's actions blantant discrimination and an affront to peace, he disagrees.

"Our military strength will be questioned by no one, but neither will our dedication to peace," Mr. Trump said.