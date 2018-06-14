'A Very Happy Birthday!' The Must See Well Wishes as Trump Turns 72

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump turned 72 Thursday as he marked his second year as commander in chief.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, reached out to congratulate Trump on Twitter.

Mike and I wish @POTUS Trump a very happy birthday today! pic.twitter.com/CafqARwFh5 — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 14, 2018

Happy, happy birthday Dad! I love you very much.

Wishing you your best year yet!!! pic.twitter.com/ejbk28IJHe — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 14, 2018

His celebration started Monday when Singapore officials surprised him with a birthday cake lunch before the historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

"Celebrating birthday a bit early," Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan tweeted.

Celebrating birthday, a bit early. pic.twitter.com/laVLNs7J2j — Vivian Balakrishnan (@VivianBala) June 11, 2018

President Trump offered a surprise birthday tweet of his own, but this one wasn't about him.

Since he happens to share a birthday with the US Army, here's what he tweeted: "Happy 243rd Birthday to the @USArmy! Thank you for your bravery, sacrifices, and dedication to the U.S.A. We love you!"

Happy 243rd Birthday to the @USArmy! Thank you for your bravery, sacrifices, and dedication to the U.S.A. We love you! pic.twitter.com/XlQYstu3Vo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

Thursday also marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting during a GOP baseball practice in Washington, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and others were hurt.

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) invited Trump to attend the annual congressional baseball game Thursday night at the Nationals Park. "I asked him to come. I guess it was last week. I was over at the Oval Office," Williams said.

Williams said Trump responded with, "I'll be there." CBN News is waiting for the White House to confirm if the president plans to attend.

Meanwhile, President Trump got an early birthday present Wednesday when he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to bring peace with North Korea. More on that here.

And the man who's been working overtime to help secure that peace also wished the president a happy birthday. Here's what Secretary of State Pompeo said: "Happy birthday, President Trump! Susan and I wish you continued strength and fortitude as you work to advance the interests of the American people. I'm humbled to serve under your leadership on behalf of our nation."