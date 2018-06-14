Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

'A Very Happy Birthday!' The Must See Well Wishes as Trump Turns 72

06-14-2018
Ben Kennedy

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump turned 72 Thursday as he marked his second year as commander in chief.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, reached out to congratulate Trump on Twitter.

Trump's daughter Ivanka shared a sweet birthday memory from her childhood. She wrote, "Happy, happy birthday Dad! I love you very much.
Wishing you your best year yet!!!"

Here's her tweet:

His celebration started Monday when Singapore officials surprised him with a birthday cake lunch before the historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

"Celebrating birthday a bit early," Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan tweeted.

President Trump offered a surprise birthday tweet of his own, but this one wasn't about him.

Since he happens to share a birthday with the US Army, here's what he tweeted: "Happy 243rd Birthday to the @USArmy! Thank you for your bravery, sacrifices, and dedication to the U.S.A. We love you!"

Thursday also marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting during a GOP baseball practice in Washington, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and others were hurt.

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) invited Trump to attend the annual congressional baseball game Thursday night at the Nationals Park. "I asked him to come. I guess it was last week. I was over at the Oval Office," Williams said.

Williams said Trump responded with, "I'll be there." CBN News is waiting for the White House to confirm if the president plans to attend.

Meanwhile, President Trump got an early birthday present Wednesday when he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to bring peace with North Korea. More on that here.

And the man who's been working overtime to help secure that peace also wished the president a happy birthday. Here's what Secretary of State Pompeo said: "Happy birthday, President Trump! Susan and I wish you continued strength and fortitude as you work to advance the interests of the American people. I'm humbled to serve under your leadership on behalf of our nation."

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles