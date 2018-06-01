Trump Blasts Hollywood 'Double Standard' After Samantha Bee's Vulgar, Sexist Attack on Ivanka

Comedian Samantha Bee has apologized to Ivanka Trump and viewers for using a severe obscenity to describe her.

Bee hosts the TBS show called "Full Frontal," and when she attacked Trump's daughter on her show she used one of the most offensive slurs possible against women.

In addition to using a vulgarity, Bee went on with more obscene comments telling Ivanka to try to seduce her father into fixing immgration.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called the language "vile and vicious."

TBS says Bee's apology is good enough, but President Trump and others are calling out Hollywood for a big double standard.

Bee has not received any punishment, unlike Roseanne Barr whose show was cancelled after she used an offensive racial slur.

Some are asking why Bee should be allowed to remain on the air in the #MeToo era when sexist and abusive behavior toward women is finally being met with appropriate repercussions.

Early Friday morning, President Trump called for action, saying Bee should be fired.

"Why aren't they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard," Trump tweeted.

But conservative commentator Ben Sharpiro writes in the Daily Wire that the decision is now in the hands of Samantha Bee's fans.

He says, "Before we hear about how all Trump supporters are secret racists who cheered Roseanne Barr's comments, let's hear a little bit about what Samantha Bee supporters think of her comments. Let's see whether they keep watching, or whether they provide her with consequences."