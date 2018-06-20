Trump to Sign Executive Order to Prevent Separation of Immigrant Families

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is signing an executive order to bring an end to family separation at the border. The controversial separations have spiked significantly since April after the DOJ's zero-tolerance policy was enacted and have led many activists to demand policy reform.

While many members of Congress are drafting their own bills, the White House's action would allow children to stay in detention centers with their parents for an extended period of time, a privilege struck down by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in 1997. Because of this court ruling, an executive decision could be seen as rogue to the judicial system. However, considering the trauma caused to young children in these separations, the White House wants to move forward with some form of change.

Currently, a child cannot be detained for more than 20 days alone or with their family. The order under consideration would loosen the 20-day limit.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has said that President Trump does not need Congress to act and that Trump should do it himself.

Because of tensions in Congress, legislative measures are not likely to pass, considering the narrow margins in the Senate and the need for 60 votes.

Up to this point, congressional attempts to remedy the separations are hinged on other policies such as funding for a wall and other border security measures. However, it appears the narrative has changed and the White House may cease the family separations regardless of other immigration issues.

