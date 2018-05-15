Nikki Haley Blasts Hamas for Gaza Border Deaths: 'Make No Mistake, Hamas Is Pleased'

President Trump's UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is doubling down that Hamas, not Israel, is to blame for the violence along the Gaza border that left more than 50 Palestinians dead and 1200 injured by Israeli gunfire.

The violence took place while Israelis celebrated their 70th anniversary as the US prepared to open its new embassy in Jerusalem.

Rioters set tires on fire and threw rocks at IDF soldiers protecting the border, while reports indicate others even attempted to plant bombs near the security fence.

"Hamas terrorists, backed by Iran, have incited attacks against Israeli security forces and infrastructure. That is violence that should occupy our attention," Haley told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.

"Who among us would accept this type of activity on your border? No one would," Haley said. "No country in this chamber would act with more restraint than Israel has."

The Palestinian Authority was angry when President Donald Trump acknowledged Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

But Ambassador Haley said Monday's violence had nothing to do with the US embassy opening in Jerusalem. She says the blame lies squarely on Palestinian incitement.

"In recent days, multiple news organizations have documented the Hamas incitement in Gaza. They have reported that Hamas maps and social media show the fastest routes to reach Israeli communities in case demonstrators make it through the security fence. They have reported on Hamas messages over loudspeakers that urge demonstrators to burst through the fence, falsely claiming Israeli soldiers were fleeing, when in fact, they were not," Haley said.

"They light Molotov cocktails attached to kites on fire and attempt to fly them into Israel to cause as much destruction as possible. When asked yesterday why he put a swastika on his burning kite, the terrorist responded, 'The Jews go crazy when you mention Hitler,'" Haley described.

Tuesday's UN Security Council meeting was requested by Kuwait's envoy who stated that Israel was violating international law.

"The Palestinian people are looking to the United Nations and the Security Council to activate what this organization has taken upon itself in order to achieve the maintenance of international peace and security," said Kuwaiti Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi.

Israel is not a council member but their envoy urged the United Nations to condemn Hamas for fomenting the violence.

