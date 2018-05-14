Mike Pence Celebrates 'The Miracle of Israel' With Israeli Ambassador

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver remarks on Israel's 70th Independence Day Celebration at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.

The celebration is hosted by Ron Dermer, Israel's ambassador to the United States, and his wife.

It comes just in time for the historic move of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Pence believes the move is the first step towards lasting peace in the Middle East.

"It was in Jerusalem that King David consecrated the capital of the Kingdom of Israel. Since its rebirth, the modern State of Israel has called Jerusalem the seat of its government. Today @POTUS & the American people acknowledge this historic truth w the opening of the US Embassy," the vice president wrote on Twitter Monday.

"The miracle of Israel is an inspiration to the world. And the United States of America is proud to stand with Israel and her people, as allies and cherished friends," he wrote.

