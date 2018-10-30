Displaying 30+ Stories
Here's What CBN News Will Be Watching on Election Night in the Battle for the House

10-30-2018
Benjamin Gill

Democrats have their hopes set on retaking control of the House of Representatives on Election Day, November 6. They've promised to launch investigations against President Trump if they do win, and some have even threatened impeachment efforts.

All of the 435 seats in the House are up for election, but many of those are considered safe for Democrats or safe for Republicans to hold onto. In order to take control over the House, either party needs to win a total of 218 seats.

The House of Representatives Press Gallery reports Republicans currently hold 235 seats while Democrats hold 193.

There are several dozen races that are considered competitive that will determine who wins control of the House. CBN News has compiled a list of some of those top races that are up for grabs on Election Night, and they could tell us whether there's a so-called "Blue Wave" coming in the House of Representatives.

The House races below all involve races where a Republican incumbent is facing a stiff challenge or where there's an open seat that could be won by either party.

KEY US HOUSE DISTRICTS 2018

(* Denotes incumbent)
(Open denotes open seat)

KENTUCKY 3RD DISTRICT   Amy McGrath (D) vs. Andy Barr (R*)

WEST VIRGINIA 3RD DISTRICT  Richard Ojeda (D) vs. Carol Miller (R-open)

VIRGINIA 7TH DISTRICT   Abigail Spanberger (D) vs. Dave Brat (R*)

OHIO 1ST DISTRICT   Aftab Purveal (D) vs. Steve Chabot (R*)

FLORIDA 27TH DISTRICT  Donna Shalala (D) vs. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-open)

IOWA 3RD DISTRICT   Cindy Axne (D) vs. David Young (R*)

NEW JERSEY 2ND DISTRICT  Mike Sherrill (D) vs. Jay Webber (R-open)

NORTH CAROLINA 13TH DISTRICT  Kathy Manning (D) vs. Ted Budd (R*)

MINNESOTA 8TH DISTRICT   Joe Radinovich (D-open) vs. Pete Stauber (R)

CALIFORNIA  48TH DISTRICT  Harley Rouda (D) vs. Dana Rohrabacher (R*)

Check back with CBN News on Election night to hear some of the results as they begin coming in. We'll also LIVE coverage on the new CBN News Channel, as well as an interactive map with results at our CBNNews.com Election Page.

 

 

 

 

