Here's What CBN News Will Be Watching on Election Night in the Battle for the House

Democrats have their hopes set on retaking control of the House of Representatives on Election Day, November 6. They've promised to launch investigations against President Trump if they do win, and some have even threatened impeachment efforts.

All of the 435 seats in the House are up for election, but many of those are considered safe for Democrats or safe for Republicans to hold onto. In order to take control over the House, either party needs to win a total of 218 seats.

The House of Representatives Press Gallery reports Republicans currently hold 235 seats while Democrats hold 193.

There are several dozen races that are considered competitive that will determine who wins control of the House. CBN News has compiled a list of some of those top races that are up for grabs on Election Night, and they could tell us whether there's a so-called "Blue Wave" coming in the House of Representatives.

The House races below all involve races where a Republican incumbent is facing a stiff challenge or where there's an open seat that could be won by either party.

KENTUCKY 3RD DISTRICT Amy McGrath (D) vs. Andy Barr (R*)

WEST VIRGINIA 3RD DISTRICT Richard Ojeda (D) vs. Carol Miller (R-open)

VIRGINIA 7TH DISTRICT Abigail Spanberger (D) vs. Dave Brat (R*)

OHIO 1ST DISTRICT Aftab Purveal (D) vs. Steve Chabot (R*)

FLORIDA 27TH DISTRICT Donna Shalala (D) vs. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-open)

IOWA 3RD DISTRICT Cindy Axne (D) vs. David Young (R*)

NEW JERSEY 2ND DISTRICT Mike Sherrill (D) vs. Jay Webber (R-open)

NORTH CAROLINA 13TH DISTRICT Kathy Manning (D) vs. Ted Budd (R*)

MINNESOTA 8TH DISTRICT Joe Radinovich (D-open) vs. Pete Stauber (R)

CALIFORNIA 48TH DISTRICT Harley Rouda (D) vs. Dana Rohrabacher (R*)

