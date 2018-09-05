EXCLUSIVE: Manny Miranda's Statement to CBN News About Patrick Leahy Comments at Kavanaugh Hearing

CBN News' Chief Political Analyst David Brody has this statement from Manual Miranda:

EXCLUSIVE JUST IN!: Manny Miranda gives statement to @TheBrodyFile about @SenatorLeahy comments at #KavanaughConfirmationHearings . "Brett Kavanaugh was intently ethical in all my experience with him. He has no worries now." Read it in its' entirety here. @CBNNews pic.twitter.com/cx0w8Te72B — David Brody (@TheBrodyFile) September 5, 2018

"Sixteen years ago, a colleague of mine on the staff of Senator Hatch discovered that Democrat staff of the Senate Judiciary Committee had negligently placed their documents on our shared server without protections. I admit that we exploited this to learn simple things about their plans to attack Bush judicial nominees at the behest of the left wing interest groups. I also did pursuant to my duty under the Code of Ethics for Government Service. The documents also revealed unlawful and unethical conduct by Senators. I reported this unethical conduct to the Senate Ethics Committee but never heard back.

Among other things, the staff of Senator Leahy met regularly with outside groups in meetings and allowed them to vote as to which nominee would get a hearing and who would not. As the matter became public in late 2003, the media, coached by Democrat press staff and Senators, focused on this matter as if their documents were "stolen" or "hacked", instead of on the conduct revealed in them. Senators even abused their power by repeatedly urging the Justice Department to prosecute me, even on the floor of the Senate! Instead, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York fully investigated the matter and I was fully vindicated. Nothing was stolen or hacked. I went on to serve as a United States diplomat in Iraq after obtaining a fill security clearance review.

In 2002 and 2003, I worked with Brett Kavanaugh and many other counsels to confirm the nominations of Bush judges who were horribly obstructed. Brett Kavanaugh was intently ethical in all my experience with him. He has no worries now. Contrary, to the malign intent of Senators Leahy and Durbin at today's Senate Judiciary hearing, I can confirm that Brett Kavanaugh knew nothing of the source of any information that we obtained. Nor did I ever meet with him privately or publicly to discuss it.

Under federal law, the documents in question were supposed to be turned over to the U.S. Archives at the end of the 106th and 107th Senates. They are now supposed to be public. I call on Senator Leahy and Senator Durbin to ensure that this was done. I urge the press to ensure that this was done and review them."