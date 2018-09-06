Kavanaugh Grilled on Roe v Wade, Stolen Emails: Here Are His Responses

WASHINGTON – Judge Brett Kavanaugh is enduring Day 3 of his Senate confirmation hearing after facing a marathon day of questioning Wednesday from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senators grilled the 53-year-old appeals court judge on everything from his view of Democrat demands for more documents to what his kids thought of the hearing.

"They gave me a big hug and said, 'Good job, Daddy,'" Judge Kavanaugh told Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Kavanaugh, though, worked to keep his part all business.

"My personal beliefs are not relevant to how I decide cases," Kavanaugh assured.

Senators like Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), however, wanted to nail him down on hot topics such as abortion and learn exactly what he meant when he called Roe v. Wade "settled law."

"It's an important precedent of the Supreme Court that's been reaffirmed many times," replied Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh was mum, however, regarding his stance on whether presidents should be protected from criminal investigations.

"I can't give you an answer on that hypothetical question," Kavanaugh told the Senate panel, though he did declare earlier that "no one is above the law."

The most contentious questioning came from Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Dick Durbin (D-IL).

They wanted to know if Judge Kavanaugh knew about emails stolen from them in the early 2000s that provided Republicans information during the confirmation process of some of President George W. Bush's judicial nominees.

Leahy tried to tie Kavanaugh to former Senate aide Manny Miranda, who helped obtain the emails.

Sen. Graham quickly gave Kavanaugh an opportunity to provide a straight answer.

"Did you ever knowingly participate in stealing anything from Senator Leahy or any other senator?" Graham asked.

"No," Kavanaugh replied.

"Did you ever know that you were dealing with anything that was stolen property?" he pressed.

"No," Kavanaugh repeated.

And Miranda himself provided cover during CBN's "Faith Nation" when he emailed an exclusive statement to Chief Political Analyst David Brody.

"I can confirm that Brett Kavanaugh knew nothing of the source of any information that we obtained, nor did I ever meet with him privately or publicly to discuss it," Miranda said in the statement.

Brody says Democrats are trying to twist this into an opportunity to paint Judge Kavanaugh in a negative light.

"Republicans will call it character assassination, but this is what you do when you really don't have the goods on a nominee," Brody explained.

Senators will have 20 minutes each Wednesday to ask Judge Kavanaugh another round of questions, and Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) threatened to go into the weekend if needed to finish this hearing.