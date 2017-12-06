President Trump: 'It Is Time to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a moment that will live in history, President Donald Trump announced to the world today, "It is time to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."

He also says he's directed the State Department to begin the process of moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

With those words Trump made good on a campaign promise that many other presidents have made but only he was willing to keep.

"I promised to look at the world's challenges with fresh eyes," he said speaking from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.

For decades presidents have delayed implementing a U.S. law that says Jerusalem is the capital city of Israel and the U.S. embassy should be located there, but Trump says it's done nothing to advance the peace process. Today's move, he says, is a new strategy in his effort to broker peace.

He acknowledged religious tolerance in Jerusalem and said it must always remain.

"Jerusalem must remain a place where Jews pray at the Western Wall, where Christians walk the stations of the cross and where Muslims worship at Al-Aqsa Mosque," he said.

Some Arab leaders have warned of violence following the president's announcement.

"We call for calm, for moderation and for the voices of tolerance to prevail over the purveyors of hate," Trump said.

