Trump: Transgenders Will NOT Be Allowed to Serve in the Military in 'Any Capacity'

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has made the decisive call that transgender Americans will not be allowed to serve in the military.

Taking to Twitter Wednesday morning, the president said, "After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military," Trump tweeted.

"Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you,'" he concluded.

There has been an ongoing debate over whether or not the military would pay for gender reassignment surgery.

However, the president took it a step further declaring transgender people would not be allowed to serve at all.

This puts a stop to Obama-era initiatives aimed at ending all forms of discrimination in the military.

Many military insiders supported the idea of putting a stop to these policies.

"This is about the readiness of our military," Lt. Gen. (ret.) Jerry Boykin, former U.S. Army Delta Force commander and current Family Research Council executive vice president, told CBN News.

"And if we're going to take money in this year's Defense budget and it will be set aside to perform surgery for transgender people who we recruited into the military, you got your priorities wrong," he charged.

There's no word yet on the future of transgender Americans currently serving in the military.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBN News for updates.

