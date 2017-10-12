Franklin Graham Reveals His Father's Life Verse That He 'Pinned Up' Around His Home

Franklin Graham gave the world a glimpse into his father's personal walk with God by revealing the one verse he's held on to his whole life.

"Still today, my father Billy Graham has a Bible verse pinned up on the wall in his bedroom, printed in VERY large letters. In fact, it's in the dining room, his bathroom, and several other spots around the house!" Graham began in a Facebook post. "Galatians 6:14 says, "But God forbid that I should boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom the world has been crucified to me, and I to the world."

" It was his passion to memorize it, to saturate his heart and mind with it. He made it his life verse," Graham added.

He said it was the one verse his father based an entire sermon several years ago.

"Back before his 95th birthday, he was working on a sermon based on this key Scripture," Graham said.

However, Galatians 6:14 is more than simply a favorite verse of one of the most well-known evangelists, Graham says it's a "great" verse for all of us to live by.

