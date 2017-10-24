'Revive Us 2': Kirk Cameron, Ravi Zacharias, Ben Carson Lead Nationwide Night of Prayer & Worship

WASHINGTON – Actor and producer Kirk Cameron is once again shining a light on faith with a national night of prayer and worship.



"Revive Us 2" will air LIVE at more than 800 movie theaters across the country Tuesday night.



"One year ago at 'Revive Us,' over 150,000 believers gathered in theaters across America for a national family meeting," Cameron said in a promotional video. "We prayed. We worshiped. We put our faith into action and something remarkable happened."



And now he's ready to do it again, this time in the nation's capital.



"Here we are a year later, it's 'Revive Us 2' and we're meeting because it seems that our nation is very divided," Cameron told CBN's Jenna Browder in a sit-down interview.

"We hear it all the time. We're being divided about race, about religion, about politics, about gender, about choice. We have so many things causing anxiety like hurricanes and wildfires and tragedies in Las Vegas. We need a path to unity."



"Revive Us 2" will be broadcast from the Museum of the Bible.



"Think of it as a giant revival meeting," Cameron said. "They used to have revival meetings in a big white tent somewhere and the community would come. Well think of this as 800 tents but they're movie theaters all connected through satellite."



Just like last year, Cameron is teaming up with big names like Ben Carson, Ravi Zacharias, and the filmmakers behind "Fireproof" and "War Room."



Cameron said the whole idea for this came to him in the form of an open door.



"In my walk with God, I've found that whenever I seek to honor God and be a blessing to other people, if that intersects with my acting career or my ability to make a live event or a movie like 'Revive Us,' I want to be all in and I do it with all my heart," he said.



And it's that passion he hopes will spread to audience across the country.



For "Revive Us 2" tickets and show times visit reviveus.com.

