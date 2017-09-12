Hand in Hand: Justin Bieber, Michael W. Smith Among Many Artists in Benefit for Hurricane Victims

Christian music artists are joining more than 100 others in a television special Tuesday night to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

Justin Bieber, Chris Tomlin, Michael W. Smith, CeCe Winans, Amy Grant and Pastor John Gray are among the participants.

Reporter Efrem Graham anchors CBN News' Studio 5 Christian entertainment show and says comedian Kevin Hart helped to rally celebrities around the cause. "This is significant," he said, "It's inspiring to see so many Christian artists and other celebrities working together to support hurricane victims."

The Los Angeles Times reports that Hart donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross to help Hurricane Harvey victims right after the disaster in Texas.

The Hand in Hand telethon airs lives at 8 p.m. EST on the East Coast tonight on all the major television networks and will replay at 8 p.m. PST on the West Coast. It will air from New York, Nashville and Los Angeles. The proceeds will benefit a variety of charities including Habitat for Humanity and United Way.

Billboard magazine credits manager Scooter Braun and Houston rapper Bun B with organizing the effort.

Braun is no stranger to creating and developing such events. After the bombing in Manchester, England outside the Ariana Grande concert, he raised $13 million for the British Red Cross with an all-star concert.