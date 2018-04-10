Gateway Pastor Robert Morris on the Road to Recovery after 290K People Pray

Gateway Church founder and pastor Robert Morris is on the road to recovery after suffering from internal bleeding Monday.

More than 290,000 people joined a live prayer for Morris Monday night and now the pastor is in stable condition.

"We've had prayer going on all through the night and it has made a world of difference as we've battled in the spirit realm," Todd Lane, Lead Executive Senior pastor at Gateway, said. "Many people have been praying for the last 24 to 48 hours."

"Thank you for doing it," Lane continued. "This morning Pastor Robert had a great night sleep. He's still battling a little bit of pain but by all accounts of what we've done last night, I really believe that there was a breakthrough in the spirit realm."

According to the church's website, Morris began experiencing pressure in his abdomen Sunday night, just a week after undergoing a scheduled surgery to repair a double hernia.

The senior pastor was airlifted to the hospital where doctors discovered internal bleeding. They were able to stop the bleeding, but it started up again Monday night.

As doctors rushed Morris in for emergency surgery, his church members sprang into action hosting a 24/7 social media prayer campaign.

According to Charisma News, staff also showed up at the hospital and formed a fire tunnel to pray and prophesy over Morris as nurses wheeled him into the operating room.

The Southlake, Texas church also asked people to post prayers hourly on their Facebook page.

Now, the church is seeing the results of those prayers.

"Pastor Robert had a good night," read the church's Facebook post. "His blood pressure is stable and his vitals are looking positive. While he still has pain, the doctors are encouraged. Please continue to pray that no infection develops, that his pain leaves, and that he continues to recover with NO more setbacks. The outpouring of prayer and love has blessed the Morris family so much."

