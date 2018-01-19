'The Locker Room's Binding Force:' the Faith of the Philadelphia Eagles

Do faith and football go together? For players on the Philadelphia Eagles, the answer is a resounding "yes."

This Sunday they're in the NFC Conference Championship, and you can bet many on the team will be "prayed up."

In November, the team released a video on its Facebook page entitled, "The Locker Room's Binding Force." It's a look at the Christian faith of three players and how Christianity is a big part of the team.

Quarterback Carson Wentz, wide receiver Torrey Smith and safety/special teams Chris Maragos share their testimonies.

"I was kind of on this downward spiral because the things I was trying to place in my life to give me satisfaction would last for a little bit and then they'd fade away," Maragos said in the video. "And that was my sophomore year in high school."

"I was really at a crossroads at that point and had to make a decision on where I was going," he continued. "And that's when I gave my life to Christ, and really he supplied that satisfaction and that joy for me."

Players have the opportunity to attend chapel among other things.

"On every Monday night we have a couple's Bible study. We have a Thursday night team Bible study," Wentz explained in the video. "And then Saturday nights, we actually get together the night before the game and just kind of pray; talk through the Word; what guy's have been reading, what they're struggling with, and just kind of keep it real with each other."

"To have that here in an NFL facility like this, it's really special," he added.

"As men, you tend to be very sheltered. If I'm going through some things, I may not express that to the next man," Smith shared. "Only you can kind of expose your weaknesses and things you want to work on, whether it's in your relationship or your marriage or your family, whatever it may be."

"When you're able to talk about it amongst your brothers, amongst your family, it helps you grow," he continued. "And when you realize that you can apply Biblical principles to it, it helps us all grow."

"I think the biggest thing that we're always challenging each other with is just to not lose sight of the bigger picture," Wentz said. "I think wins, losses, highs, lows, everything that comes with this game, it's so easy to take your mind and your eyes off of the ultimate prize, and that's living for the Lord."

"And we want to be united," Maragos said. "We want to support each other; we want to support each other in our lives through the difficulties off the field as well as on the field."

"And so I think it's really kind of something to where we're all just kind of binding together to kind of keep each other sharpened and keep pushing forward," he continued.

That unity has helped propel them to the NFC Championship game this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.