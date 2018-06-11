Twitter CEO Slammed for Posting About Chick-fil-A, Other Users Chime in Defending Company

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey just wanted to show his users how much money he saved by using the Chick-fil-A mobile app. Instead, he felt the backlash from the LGBT community and the media.

Dorsey tweeted an image of his 10 percent savings at a Los Angeles area Chick-fil-A. He saved $3.15.

Users quickly pounced on Dorsey for supporting the fast-food franchise, apparently due to Chick-fil-A owner Dan Cathy expressing his views against gay marriage and his support of traditional marriage back in 2012. Cathy's comments led to nationwide protests against the restaurant chain.

Fast forward six years later. The company has made great efforts to engage urban audiences, doing remarkably well in New York City even against the mayor's call for a boycott. Chick-fil-A has also increased wage hikes for employees and is known for its outstanding customer service, which includes free meals for stranded travelers. For example, the company gave out free meals at the Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport last December during a power outage on a Sunday -- the day the company is known to be closed.

However, it appears the LGBT community hasn't forgotten that Cathy, a devout Christian, told a Christian radio that his company supported "the biblical definition of the family unit" and that marriage equality was "inviting God's judgment on the US."

Dorsey soon found himself in the middle of a tweet storm as users expressed their opinions against the company.

One user was journalist Soledad O'Brien, a former CNN anchor, who also decided to add her two cents to the conversation.

"This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, Jack," wrote O'Brien. The month of June is dedicated to celebrating the LGBT community in some parts of the country.

This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, @jack https://t.co/Wmhq6Obrp1 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 10, 2018

Dorsey responded to O'Brien, writing, "You're right. Completely forgot about their background."

That's when several conservative users decided to join in the conversation to defend Chick-fil-A – the company, the owner and the Christian values that their employees show in their work ethic every day.

Journalist Jeryl Bier, a frequent contributor to The Weekly Standard, responded to Dorsey according to Fox News. "'Background' meaning they employ 41,000 people, many of whom are the most pleasant fast food employees in the country, serve delicious food at good prices, and at amazing speed? That background?"

Another user responding to Dorsey wrote, "Which is? You mean their late CEO being a Christian? Apparently, that is something bad/terrible, having faith, running a decent business, never discriminated against anyone, for the "tolerance, acceptance, and inclusivity" crowd."

Which is?

You mean their late CEO being a Christian? Apparently that is something bad/terrible, having faith, running a decent business, never discriminated against anyone, for the "tolerance, acceptance, and inclusivity" crowd. — R J (@kataandkumite1) June 10, 2018

Another user also responded to Dorsey, telling him to relax – it's just a sandwich.

"It's a top notch fast food place. With good food & amazing service, that does a lot of good for every community where they have a store located. And trust me if the guy who waited on me yesterday wasn't transgendered, I'll eat my shoe. Relax Jack it's just a sandwich"

It's a top notch fast food place. With good food & amazing service, that does a lot of good for every community where they have a store located. And trust me if the guy who waited on me yesterday wasn't transgendered, I'll eat my shoe. Relax Jack it's just a sandwich. — KT RedhairedRose (@kthomas629) June 11, 2018

A user also wrote about Chick-fil-A's exemplary business style.

"What most people truly can't comprehend is that someone can disagree with your lifestyle and not devalue you as a human. Chik Fil A is an exemplary business, that by all accounts seems to be more inclusive than its detractors."

What most people truly can't comprehend is that someone can disagree with your lifestyle and not devalue you as a human. Chik Fil A is an exemplary business, that by all accounts seems to be more inclusive than its detractors. — Staple Genius (@earlp1231) June 11, 2018

A user by the name of Rich Baker also entered the fray by replying to Dorsey "And they pay well, far above the minimum in my area. And help pay for college. And other horrible, horrible things."

And they pay well, far above the minimum in my area. And help pay for college. And other horrible, horrible things. — Rich Baker (@rbakerbooks) June 11, 2018

And a user who goes by the name The Artful Dodger, who said he is gay in his reply to Dorsey wrote, "@jack don't give in to these people and their complaints. I'm gay and I LOVE ChickfilA. Ridiculous. Go on and eat that ChickfilA and post as much as you want about it!"