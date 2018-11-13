'By God's Grace': Bible Answer Man Hank Hanegraaff Says His Cancer is in Remission

Christian radio host Hank Hanegraaff announced on social media last week that his cancer is in remission.

In a Facebook video post on Nov. 8, Hanegraaff updated his followers on his health.

"The bottom line is I heard a word that I didn't think I would hear – at least this soon," Hanegraaff said in the video. "And that is the word remission. So for the first time since I started this battle with cancer 20 months ago, I am finally in remission."

"It's been an interesting journey. I was diagnosed on April 15, 2017. So most of 2017 was taken up by being in chemotherapy," he continued.

"By God's grace, we got into a clinical trial, and through that clinical trial, I have achieved remission. It has been an extraordinary journey," he added.

As CBN News reported, the "Bible Answer Man" was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer in 2017 and was asking his supporters for prayers.

Hanegraaff is the president and chairman of the board of the North Carolina–based Christian Research Institute. He is also the host of the nationally syndicated Bible Answer Man radio broadcast, which is heard daily across the United States and Canada—and around the world via the Internet, along with his videos and his latest podcasts at equip.org.

Hanegraaff also gave a ministry update in the same Facebook post, announcing the institute had completely updated their studios and website.

"We are poised to have a tremendous 2019," he said.

Hanegraaff also shared that he's finishing up the writing of his latest book and confessed it's probably the most important book he's ever written.

The book is to be titled Truth Matters; Life Matters More.

"I'm grateful to God. But I'm also grateful to so many people who have prayed for me, stood with this ministry, not only in prayer support but in financial support as well," he said. "As we approach the year end, and it's coming up soon, we depend on God's people to be generous, to give not to our ministry, but through our ministry, and touch the lives of people for time and for eternity."

Watch Hanegraaff give his health update below: